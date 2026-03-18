Mumbai, March 18: Digital creator and Gujarati influencer Hetal Parmar has become the center of intense social media speculation following the circulation of a viral video allegedly featuring her. The alleged MMS video, which began spreading across platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram in mid-March 2026, has prompted a wave of mixed reactions from her followers and the wider digital community in Gujarat. As the "Hetal Parmar viral video" term continues to trend, questions regarding its authenticity have sparked a broader conversation about digital safety and the rise of deepfake technology.

The controversy began earlier this month when a short video clip, purportedly showing Parmar in a compromising situation, was leaked online. Known primarily for her "homely" image and content focused on traditional Gujarati culture and family values, the sudden appearance of the "obscene" video led to a massive surge in search traffic. Within days, "Hetal Parmar viral video" became a top trending search term. Payal Gaming MMS Video is Fake! Maharashtra Cyber Police Confirms as Payal Dhare Takes Legal Action, Shares FIR Copy.

Hetal Parmar Addresses Viral Video Controversy

Hetal Parmar on March 14 uploaded a reel on her Instagram account and addressed the viral video controversy. She said a fake video was uploaded to tarnish her image as well as the Dailt community. "People are making hurtful comments on me and my community. If they (who made and uploaded the video) think I will remain silent, so they are wrong. I will take legal action in a few days," she said in Gujarati.

Hetal Parmar Calls Viral Video Fake

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On March 17, Parmar also appeared on a local digital talk show and categorically denied that the person in the viral video is her. "I want to tell my followers that these videos circulating in my name are entirely fake," Parmar stated. She suggested that the footage was likely created using morphing techniques or AI-driven deepfake technology designed to damage her reputation. She further alleged that the leak was a coordinated attempt at defamation by individuals seeking to harass her and undermine her standing in the creator community.

Viral Video Created Using AI Deepfake Tech, Says Hetal Parmar

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Parmar has urged her audience to stop sharing the clip and has reportedly consulted with legal experts to trace the original source of the upload. Under current Indian IT laws, the distribution of sexually explicit or morphed content without consent is a punishable offense. Bengaluru Moral Policing: Influencer Shriyanshi Confronted by Elderly Woman Over ‘Short Clothes’ in Now-Deleted Viral Video (Watch).

Who Is Hetal Parmar?

Hetal Parmar is a popular Gujarati influencer and digital content creator. She is widely known for her lifestyle content, family-oriented videos, and collaborations on various podcasts, such as the Kavi N Kavita Podcast. She frequently shares videos about daily life, traditional Gujarati culture, and motivational themes. She has a significant following on Instagram and YouTube (under the handle "Hetal Parmar Official"), where her videos often garner thousands of views.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Hetal Parmar Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).