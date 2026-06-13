Is the Viral Roadies Audition Video Really of Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke?

A video being widely shared on social media claims to show Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke auditioning for the reality show Roadies years before entering public life. The clip has gone viral, with many users expressing surprise at seeing the political figure in a completely different avatar.

Social media users are sharing an old Roadies audition clip, claiming that the contestant seen in the video is Abhijeet Dipke. Several posts suggest that the footage shows a young Dipke trying his luck on the popular reality show before gaining attention through his political activities.

Fact Check

The claim is false.

A closer examination of the viral video shows that the individual featured in the audition clip is not Abhijeet Dipke. While social media users have widely circulated the footage with his name attached, there is no evidence linking Dipke to the contestant seen in the video. Cockroach Janta Party To Release Education Manifesto Demanding Resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Viral Video Falsely Linked to Abhijeet Dipke's Roadies Audition (Viewer Discretion Advised)

The contestant appearing in the audition footage is a different individual altogether. The resemblance between the two may have led to confusion among viewers, but available visual evidence does not support the claim that the person in the video is Dipke. Was Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Expelled From Boston University? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Here's The Original Video (Viewer Discretion Advised)

How the Misinformation Spread

The clip resurfaced online amid renewed interest in Dipke and his political activities. As the video gained traction, many users began sharing it without verifying the identity of the contestant. The claim quickly spread across platforms, with memes and jokes further amplifying the misleading narrative.

Such cases are common on social media, where old videos are often taken out of context or incorrectly attributed to public figures, leading to widespread misinformation.

Verdict

False. The viral Roadies audition video does not show Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. The contestant featured in the clip is another person, and there is no credible evidence connecting Dipke to the audition footage being circulated online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A viral Roadies audition video shows Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke participating in the reality show before entering politics. Conclusion : False. The person featured in the viral audition clip is not Abhijeet Dipke but another contestant. The video has been wrongly attributed to him on social media. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).