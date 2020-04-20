Pension Cut by 20% for Central Government Retirees? PIB Debunks Fake News; Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Post

Pension (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, April 20: Several rumours regarding government planning for a pension cut have created panic among retirees. At a time when India is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, social media including Facebook and WhatsApp are flooded with fake claims and rumours. In a latest such case, a fake news claiming that the Government of India is planning to reduce the pension of government employees by 20 percent, is being widely circulated on social media.

The rumour cliams that Central government employees will get 20 percent less pension in wake of coronavirus outbreak. "It is being reported that a 20% cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned", the claim states. However, dismissing the claim, a fact check report by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said this news is FALSE & BASELESS. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. Has Government of India Announced 30 Percent Deduction in Pension of Govt Employees? Here's a Fact Check.

PIB Debunks Fake News; Read the Tweet:

It is being reported that a 20% cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned. This news is FALSE & BASELESS. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. Read : https://t.co/S8QqlSFzt4 https://t.co/tKHbLZaRii — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 19, 2020

Here's the tweet by Finance Ministry:

It is being reported that a 20% cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned.This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by Government Cash Management instructions.@PIBFactCheck https://t.co/hlZpnbxnJx — Ministry of Finance 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) April 19, 2020

On Sunday, the finance ministry assured that there will be no cut in pensions to central government employees. The ministry clarified its position after reports that the government is planning to cut pensions. Aarogya Setu App Used for Surveillance by Government of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The Finance Ministry also tweeted saying that the news that 20 per cent cut in central government pensions is being planned is false."It is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in central government pensions is being planned. This news is false. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by government cash management instructions," the ministry said in a tweet.

