New Delhi, January 11: Amid the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, there is an outbreak of false information. Fake news is being spread on social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook. In recent, an appointment letter is going viral on social media claiming that it is allegedly issued by Northern Railways that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Group (C) 'Commercial Clerk'.

The letter has been heavily shared on social media platforms. The Press Information Bureau (PIB, however, called it fake. "This letter is #Fake. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not issued any such appointment letter," PIB fact check Twitter handle tweeted. Indian Railways Has Resumed All Train Services From January 6? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News Report.

PIb Fact Check Tweet:

It is being claimed in an appointment letter allegedly issued by Northern Railways that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Group (C) 'Commercial Clerk' #PIBFactCheck: This letter is #Fake. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not issued any such appointment letter pic.twitter.com/m44bfggQHo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 11, 2021

Hence, the claim of an appointment letter issued by Northern Railways that applicants have been selected for the post of Group (C) 'Commercial Clerk' is fake. No such appointment letter has been issued by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

This is not the first time misinformation is being spread on the internet. Earlier, a report went viral claiming that all trains stopped by the Indian Railways in March 2020 have resumed operation in the first week of January 2021. However, the report was also fake.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).