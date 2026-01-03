Mumbai, January 3: The Indian Railways announced that the UTS Mobile App will be discontinued from March 1. The decision comes as the Railways make way for the RailOne App as the sole authorised platform for booking unreserved tickets to enhance digital adoption and streamline ticket booking processes. UTS App Shutdown: What Will Happen to Your Existing Season Passes and R-Wallet Balance?

The Railways have directed passengers to purchase and renew season tickets exclusively through the new ‘RailOne’ app. However, regular unreserved tickets and platform tickets will continue to be available via the UTS app. RailOne is being positioned as a unified platform, bringing multiple railway service applications together under a single interface. Is There Sunday Mega Block on January 4, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

How To Download the RailOne App

Go to the Google Play Store or App Store and download the RailOne app.

After downloading, log in to the app using the IRCTC credentials or create a new profile.

Once signed in, the user will see the home page with all the available services through the RailOne app.

The Railways will offer a 3% discount on ticket bookings made through the RailOne app beginning January 14 to promote usage. The UTS app is being phased out, and the 'season ticket' option has already been eliminated.

3% Discount on Bookings Made on RailOne App

Smart Booking, Extra Savings! ✨ Get 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked on the RailOne App. 🚆 The offer will be effective from 14th January 2026. Limited period offer. ⏳#CentralRailway #RailOneApp #SmartTravel #DigitalIndia #PassengerConvenience pic.twitter.com/90q8nyvOJ8 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 3, 2026

The RailOne app was unveiled by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the 40th Foundation Day of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) during a public event in New Delhi. According to the ministry, this new app for Indian Railways passengers is designed to streamline railway-related services for passengers by combining all train-related services, previously scattered across different apps, into one platform.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Central Railway ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).