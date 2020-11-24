Did you like getting haircuts as a child? While it now looks like the easiest things to go through, for then, it was indeed scary enough. A funny video of a child's struggle of getting a haircut has gone viral on social media platforms. Shared on Twitter, the boy can be seen trying his best to stop the barber from cutting his hair. He can be heard crying "Mat kato" (don't cut my hair). Although the "cutting wale uncle" tries to divert his attention by asking names of his family members, the boy comes back to his original pursuit of keeping his hair intact. While it seems to be the boy's worst experience ever, the clip has gone viral on social media platforms for his cute tantrums with netizens laughing at it. Baby's Reaction on Receiving The Worst Christmas Present From Her Dad Gets Over 20 Million Views and You Gotta Watch It Now!

Trying to stop the man from cutting his hair, he says, "I will cut your hair, I am big enough." He can also be heard saying, "I will hit you and not let you cut my hair." Crying and screaming, he tries his best, but all in vain. The video was shared on Twitter by the boy's father with the caption, "My baby Anushrut,

Every Parent's struggle. " Baby Lip Syncing to 'Girls Like You' With Dad is Too Cute to Handle, Watch Adorable Video.

Hilarious Video of Boy Getting Haircut:

My baby Anushrut, Every Parents is struggle pic.twitter.com/wN7B510ZwS — Anup (@Anup20992699) November 22, 2020

After getting the haircut, he posted another video where he says, he never wants the barber to be called again. He also says that he eats his veggies daily. The video was shared with the caption, "Anushrut after haircut."

Oh Yes!

Helppp ye kitna zyada cutee😭😭❤️ — M. (@clownheadyy) November 23, 2020

HAHAHA

Very cute.. Although expressing anger by saying it, but is still sitting.. My Lil one starts crying n uses hands, foot, back n everything possible, with all his strength, to run away from seat.. — KUNAL MAHAJAN (@TheKunalMahajan) November 23, 2020

Praises to the Young Boy:

Too cute guy atleast he is sitting down for the hair cut inspite of. Not wanting to ...he deserves a clap for that 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/07ufzYcfKy — EnolaHolmes👩‍💻 (@enolaholmes007) November 24, 2020

His Reaction After the Haircut:

People Even Shared Their Experiences!

This child is much behaved, I still remember, I was 7 during my mundan ceremony and I abused a lot to my distant maternal uncle, when for the first time I felt a strange rubbing with a sharp blade in my skull. Everyone was shocked but over the time I became very decent! 😀😀 — Manish Bijalwan (@manish_bijlwan) November 23, 2020

The comment section of the video is filled with people saying how cute the child is. Many said that he still behaved and sat in one place during the entire session. However, some disagreed that the boy should have been more respectable towards the man cutting his hair, but not everyone agrees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).