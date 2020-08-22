Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, everyone! The auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha has begun. Unlike every year, there was no grand welcome for Ganpati Bappa, but devotees managed to mark the holy festival, while keeping the coronavirus restrictions in mind. Photos and videos have started surfacing on social media, displaying the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the country. Online aarti of Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Bappa, Shri Sidhi Vinayak Temple in Dwarka and so many other places, these pictures and videos of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will increase your festive joy.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi is a Hindu festival which celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesh to Earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother, Goddess Parvati. The ten-day festival is filled with various traditions and celebrations, including Maha Aarti of Lord Ganesha, delicious food recipes, pandal hopping and many more. But this year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have been limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions are in place, and people are urged to observe Ganesh Chaturthi, significantly at their home. Strawberry Modak, Motichur Ladoo, Puran Poli and More, Delicious and Easy Sweet Recipe Ideas for Ganeshotsav.

In case, you are feeling to miss out on the live Lord Ganesha Mukh darshan from famous temples; you are at the right place. Many pictures and videos have appeared on social media that show how the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is marked.

Morning Aarti at Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur

#WATCH Maharashtra: Morning 'aarti' and prayers being offered at Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur on #GaneshChaturthi, today. pic.twitter.com/6OGQaYHg7d — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Ganesha Temple in Connaught Place

#WATCH Delhi: Priests offer prayers at a Ganesha Temple in Connaught Place on #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/f4DFBcuXmF — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Pics of Shri Sidhi Vinayak Temple in Dwarka

Delhi: 'Aarti' being performed at Shri Sidhi Vinayak Temple in Dwarka on #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/ZuHYCpujE7 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Aart at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

#WATCH Maharashtra: 'Aarti' being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/5LBmeX0Ij4 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Lord Ganesha Made of Dry Fruits

Gujarat: Dr Aditi Mittal, a resident of Surat made Ganpati idol with dry fruits for #GaneshChaturthi. She says, "I made this idol with dry fruits that have shell & it will be kept at a COVID hospital. After puja the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital" pic.twitter.com/AupCOURiuj — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 festival will end on September 2, 2020. No public procession, or huge gathering will be observed in order to avoid the further spread of the virus. However, devotees will continue their celebration, following COVID-19 guidelines and hoping for positivity in the coming days.

