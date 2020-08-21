Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Prasad Recipes: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, and people have already started all sorts of preparations to celebrate the grand festival – be it about decorating their homes, finalising Ganesha idols, buying new clothes, etc. However, one thing that people leave it to the end is the menu for Ganesha Chaturthi and what prasad will they offer during the 11-day festive period. Well, we all know Ganesha’s favourite food item is Modak, so this item is unmissable. But if you are looking for more Ganesha Chaturthi 2020 prasad ideas and easy recipes that can be prepared at home, then you are in for a delight. We at LatestLY bring you some of the most popular and top-trending food items that you can prepare during this festive season of Ganesha Chaturthi. Holy Things to Do at Home on Ganeshotsav 2020 to Bring in Good Luck, Harmony and Positive Vibes.

Strawberry Modak

We all know Modak is Ganesha’s favourite food item. Well then, this Ganesh Chaturthi, do try this 5-minute Strawberry Modak recipe which you will love to offer Lord Ganesha as prasad. Anybody can prepare this fireless beginner-friendly recipe, be it kids or adults. They would surely drool over this strawberry-flavoured dessert.

Motichur Laddoo

Another popular sweet item that is associated with Lord Ganesha is Motichur Ke Laddoo. There are numerous ways in which one can prepare this scrumptious dessert as a prasad during Ganesha Chaturthi. Children would surely want to have a handful of Motichur Laddoos this festive season!

Shrikhand

Preparing Shrikhand during this Ganesha Chaturthi festive season can be another great option as a prasad. This dessert option can be prepared in any flavour of your choice. It is easy, simple, and won’t require much of your time or fancy utensils to prepare it. Why is Modak Lord Ganesha's Favourite? Here's How to Make This Sweet Dumpling as Prasad This Ganeshotsav 2020.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is one of the most-loved food items in Maharashtra. People love it so much so that it is even offered as prasad to Lord Ganesha in numerous households. If you are planning to make delicious Puran Poli this Ganesha Chaturthi season, then you can give this easy recipe a genuine attempt.

Semiya Payasam

Well, how can we forget to not mention Semiya Payasam in this list of food items for Ganesha Chaturthi! Semiya Payasam is typically a south-Indian sweet dish which is loved by people across the country. And why not make this tasty recipe and offer it as prasad during this 11-day festival?

Well, having traditional and tasty food items during Indian festivals is one of the things we all long for, throughout the year. Be it Modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi, Kheer for Diwali, Sewayian for Eid, and Rabdi for Holi – we have a list of popular food items that people surely make on that particular festive occasion.

With Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 nearing, we at LatestLY hope that you would love to try these amazing and popular recipes and offer them as prasad to Lord Ganesha during this upcoming festive season. Be safe, savour scrumptious food, and have a great time with your family preparing these delicious desserts this Ganpati festival. We wish you Happy Ganesha Chaturthi 2020!

