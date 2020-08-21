Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will start from August 22, and the ten-day festival will end on September 2. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, it is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother, Goddess Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant festival among Ganesha devotees. Maharashtra is the biggest attraction during Vinayaka Chaturthi. This year, the festival will be different than the previous years. Instead of massive roadshows, dances and public gatherings, Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be significantly observed by people in their homes because of the pandemic. But that cannot dampen the spirit of festivity. Famous temples such as Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple will offer a live darshan of Lord Ganesha’s aarti and Ganpati Bappa's aarti online during Ganesh Chaturthi puja. Devotees can catch the Siddhivinayak Kakad Aarti live streaming video from Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple and celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. From Seed-Embedded Red Sand Ganpati to Bappa Made of Cow Dung, Types of Green Ganesh Idols You Must Bring To Your Home On Ganeshotsav.

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is located in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra India. Siddhivinayak is known as “Navsacha Ganapati,” or “Navasala Pavanara Ganapati,” among devotees. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is otherwise celebrated in huge pump and gusto. Crowds are gathered during the ten-day festival, with devotees to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. But this year, the pandemic has limited the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with the temple offering live darshan to the devotees through an online streaming platform. You can watch Lord Ganesha’s aarti and seek his blessings from the Live Streaming straight from Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple. New Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Makhar Decoration Ideas: How to Make Ganpati Installation at Home? Quick and Easy DIY Videos to Make Beautiful Ganeshotsav Set Up.

Watch Video of Lord Ganesha Aarti Live Streaming From Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple:

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi arrives, people are significantly urged to stay indoors and observe the festivity in their homes. Many popular organisers in Mumbai such as Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal decided to cancel their celebrations this year. They instead decided to conduct blood donations and plasma therapy drives for all the eleven days of Ganesh Chaturthi.

