You may have seen many gender reveal videos but this one goes will twist your brains. Made with an intention to garner laughter, this would-be father is seen expecting a boy and then becoming upset as the balloon burst shows pink. He begins to imagine how his daughter may become an OnlyFans model in the future, twerk and do challenges similar to #BussIt challenge. While many consider it to be funny, intended just for humour BUT many are offended as it shows women who are on XXX OnlyFans in a bad light. El Dorado Fire: Women Who 'Invented' Gender Reveal Parties Asks People to 'Stop Having These Stupid Parties, No One Cares' Following the Recent Disaster in California.

"Sexualizing kids just really isn’t funny to me", wrote one Twitter user. "Why is he sexualizing his daughter at all? much less his daughter that hasn’t even been born yet??? or implying that onlyfans/sex work is bad????????" wrote yet another Twitter user. Another netizen analysed: "He literally said he thought about playing catch/bonding with his son and his first thought about his daughter was who she’d be having sex with?? That’s literally gross you can’t even see your own kid as more than sexual currency and she isn’t even born yet." There are mixed reactions about the video.

Gender Reveal Video of Would-be Father Trolled on Twitter As he Imagines His Daughter Becoming Onlyfans Model:

The viral video has been receiving all kinds of comment. Some are even considering that he is thinking like a concerned parent. "Everything crosses your mind as a young parent. You only want what's best for your children long term so of course any (sane) father wouldn't want his son or daughter doing sex acts for money or working any type of dead end degrading job. It's a legit concern", wrote one Twitter user. Another person couldn't stop wondering what the outrage was all about. They said: "What is the outrage about?? I’m confused? The man is thinking about his daughter in the future and the types of tendencies that she emulate due to social and peer pressure...I mean don’t all parents do that?"

