To add to the woes of the deadly Californian fires, there are wildfires in El Dorado but the cause of these fires is ridiculous! An explosive used at a gender reveal party has now burnt out close to 10,000 acres of forest cover. Pictures and videos of the devastating situation went viral on social media right after. As firefighters work to douse the fires burning near Yucaipa, more people have to be evacuated to be safe from the damage. Amid all this, Jenna Karvunidis, who is said to be the one to popularise the concept of gender reveal parties has urged people to just stop doing them! In an explosive post on her Facebook page, she wrote, "For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you." Her post is now going viral.

Jenna, an influencer and parenting blogger, was among the first ones to have this concept of revealing the gender of the baby to others. Back in 2008, she made a cake for the family to reveal the gender of her child by making a coloured icing. But she went on to state that just because she is an inventor she does not support people burning down communities in such announcements. She said that there is a difference in the way she conducted her party and the way parents these days go over the top for the occasion. She called them "stupid parties" and added that no one cares but you. Woman Farts Out Gender Reveal Colour Blue In This NSFW Video That Will Make You Go: ‘Now That’s Classy!’

Check Her Post:

It has been 12 years since the trend became popular and over the years parents have gone to great lengths for organising this event. This is also not the first time a gender-reveal party went so bad and caused a trouble. A lot of people commented in support of her views. Some said people can just send an email, others just called it an unnecessary thing to do. Another wrote there are so many other ways to get creative without causing harm to anyone around.

