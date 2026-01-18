NAIROBI: Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the circulation of a controversial viral video involving James Opande, following a formal complaint lodged by the woman at the centre of the storm, 22-year-old Marion Naipei. The arrests mark a significant turning point in a case that has ignited a fierce national debate on digital privacy and consent.

Marion Naipei Apologises and Blames James Opande for Leaked Viral Video

Breaking her silence for the first time since the footage began circulating, Naipei issued an emotional public statement addressing the incident. Speaking amid intense public scrutiny, she offered a heartfelt apology to Kenyans, herself, and her family for the situation, while firmly placing the blame for the video's release on James Opande.

Marion Naipei Makes Her First Statement:

Naipei accused Opande of secretly recording her and subsequently leaking the footage without her permission. She described the act as a violation of her fundamental rights, stating that the leak has caused her "immense emotional distress and reputational harm."

"No individual has the right to exploit another person’s private moments for public consumption," Naipei emphasised, condemning the alleged breach of privacy. James Opande Trending Video: Clip of Intoxicated Woman from Nairobi Nightclub Sparks Consent Debate.

Legal Action Taken in James Opande Viral Video Case

Following her public address, Naipei, accompanied by Geofrey Mosiria, visited the Buruburu Police Station to formally report the incident. The report has triggered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recording and dissemination of the video.

Police Arrest Two Suspects Linked to the Viral Video of Kenyan Lady Marion Circulating on Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nairobi Gossip Club / NGC (@nairobi_gossip_club)

Authorities acted swiftly, confirming the arrest of two suspects linked to the leak. While police have not yet released the names of those in custody, the investigation is reportedly focusing on the source of the upload and the network responsible for its rapid distribution across social media platforms.

A National Debate on Digital Ethics following the Marion Naipei Statement

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and reignited conversations regarding the safety of women in social spaces and the ethics of content creation. Activists and netizens alike are calling for stricter enforcement of Kenya's cybercrime and data protection laws to punish those who share intimate or private content without consent.

As the investigation continues, the case stands as a critical test of the country's legal framework regarding digital harassment and the protection of individual privacy in the age of social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Kenya News Channels), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).