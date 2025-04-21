If you have spent time scrolling through Instagram Reels lately, chances are you have come across a catchy, upbeat tune that starts with the quirky phrase, ‘Good Morning Pineapple’ and no, you are not imagining it. The audio, which has quickly become a viral soundbite is the work of rising Punjabi singer and content creator Aman100, who has carved a niche by blending humourous lines with groovy, feel-good beats. What started as a lighthearted post with a touch of randomness has unexpectedly turned into a full-blown trend, with creators using audio to inject playful energy into their morning routines, pet videos, dance snippets and comedic sketches. From influencers to everyday users, thousands are now syncing their content with the influencer’s signature greeting and bouncy rhythm, making it one of the platform's most shared and remixed audios this month. Jethalal ‘Chutti’ Meme Original Video: These TMKOC Funny Memes, ‘Chutti Kya Badhiya Shabd Hai’ Instagram Audio and Hilarious Jokes Are Big Mood!

Aman100 is an emerging Punjabi musician and digital personality known for his experimental style and catchy, internet-friendly songs. He’s gained attention for creating tracks that don’t necessarily follow the rules of mainstream music but resonate with social media culture, memes and viral trends. ‘Good Morning Pineapple ' fits perfectly into this formula, its charm lies in its randomness and the upbeat energy that makes it ideal for short-form content like reels and videos. Monday After Long Weekend Funny Memes: Back to Work Humour, Hilarious Jokes and Viral Instagram Posts That Capture the Struggle of Returning to the Grind!.

Good Morning Pineapple Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍍 (@good_morning_pineapple_daily)

Wake Up, Get Up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhiculous (@riddhiculous1)

Good Morning Pineapple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr.CharlieReddy🤪 (@_c_har_lie_)

My Cat's Reaction To The New Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUCY (@l.u.c.y_caty)

Sleeping Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I am cookie🍪❤️ (@cooki.e0610)

Alarm For Your Pineapple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman 💯 (Mr Shoutout) (@aman100oktenkyou)

So Adorable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Persian Cat I Cat Lover I Cute Kitto (@msk_catplanet)

So Relatable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FemaleEmpowerMotto (@femaleempowermotto)

Wake Up Mom!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennel Huperzia (@airathedogo)

That's The Problem!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hijabi Hub 🧕 (@hijabixhub)

No Need To Set An Alarm!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bagel 🥯 (@bagelcatbakery)

The fun of 'Good Morning Pineapple' isn’t just in the song, it’s in how people are using it. Reels paired with the audio often come with humourous captions, relatable scenarios and clever edits that highlight just how versatile and entertaining the sound can be.

