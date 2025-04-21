In the ever-expanding universe of internet memes, few characters have achieved the iconic status of Jethalal Champaklal Gada, the hilariously overburdened electronics shop owner from the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Among the many one-liners and expressions that have turned into viral content, one that has struck a particular chord with meme creators and audiences alike is Jethalal’s reflective declaration: “Chutti, kya badhiya shabd hai.” Translated as "Leave, what a beautiful word," this line captures the deep longing for rest, escape, and freedom from the grind, a sentiment that’s universally relatable across age groups, jobs and geographies. Monday After Long Weekend Funny Memes: Back to Work Humour, Hilarious Jokes and Viral Instagram Posts That Capture the Struggle of Returning to the Grind!

The line originates from an episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where Jethalal, played by the brilliant Dilip Joshi, muses over the concept of taking a holiday. His face lights up with childlike joy as he says, “Chutti, kya badhiya shabd hai,” emphasising how rare and delightful time off feels. Though meant to be a light-hearted moment in the show, the line quickly gained popularity online for its emotional accuracy and meme potential. 420 Day 2025 Funny Memes: Hilarious Weed Jokes, High Quotes and Instagram Posts Light Up the Internet With Dank Humour, Unmissable For Stoners!

Jethalal Chutti Dialogue Original Video:

Jethalal Chutti Funny Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 (@ayush_fr.__)

Chutti Word Is Like Music To My Ears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaynul Jiwani (@zaynuljiwani)

Me On Friday Thinking About Friday!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rao Information Technology Private Limited (@raoinfotechofficial)

Jethalal Chutti Dialogue Funny Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisefolks (@wisefolksmedia)

So Us!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capture A Trip (@capture.a.trip)

Chutti Song That We All Relate To

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sab_kuchh_error (@sab_kuchh_error)

Every Employee Can Relate To This

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AHIT (@ahitechno)

Waiting For Perfect Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STATUS TOURS | Travel Expert (@status_tours_and_travels)

In today’s fast-paced world, the idea of a 'chutti' is not just appealing, it is aspirational. Whether it's working professionals bogged down by endless meetings or students buried under piles of homework, the longing for a day off is universal. The way Jethalal delivers the line with a mix of innocence, hope and genuine admiration makes it irresistibly meme-worthy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2025 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).