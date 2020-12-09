Every year search engine giant Google rolls out the top searches of the year and as we inch closer to 2021, Google has shared its Year in Search results for 2020. From movies, personalities, news events, TV/web series and from many other categories it has listed the top trends for this year. Every year Google releases the top searched and trended films and for 2020 the top trended movies in India include Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, among others. Google Year in Search 2020: Know The Most Searched Terms on Search Engine in This Year!

Although this year’s major discussion might have been the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected lives and events across the globe, one cannot also miss of the numerous things that happened in the entertainment industry across the globe. In India, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara emerged as the top trending movie of 2020. It was followed by Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru that was released on Amazon Prime Video. The other three movies that managed to be in the top five list include Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi and Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Top Searched Movies In India For The Year 2020

Besides the top searched and trended films in India, let’s also take a look at the global list in which the international films managed to be in the top five spots. Academy Award-winning film Parasite, late actor Chadwick Boseman’s superhero film Black Panther are among the top five lists. Take a look at the list below.

Top Searched International Movies Globally For The Year 2020

So these are the movies that have been in top trend this year. These have not only been the top trends but also created a huge buzz in the entertainment world.

