Happy Birthday Sundar Pichai! Twitterati Pour in Birthday Wishes to Google And Alphabet CEO as He Turns An Year Older

Indian-origin Google and Alphabet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) turns a year old today and Twitterati is quite excited. People have taken to social media platforms sending him birthday wishes. Sundar Pichai was born on Chennai in Tamil Nadu and his full name is Pichai Sundararajan. While he had a modest upbringing, Pichai is now reportedly worth $150 million. On his birthday, people are sending him birthday wishes and a great life ahead. While, he is believed to have been born on June 10, 1972, there is a confusion regarding his exact date of birth as some reports state his birthday falls on July 10. Inspiring Quotes From by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Pichai is a silver medalist in metallurgical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. In 1995, he had received a scholarship to study M.S. in engineering and materials science at the Stanford University. He also holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he was named a Siebel Scholar and a Palmer Scholar. He joined Google in 2004 to lead the product management for Google Chrome and Chrome OS. He also was handled with the responsibility to oversee Google Drive, Gmail and Google Maps.

Sundar Pichai's down-to-earth nature has always been praised. He calm and compost posture and way he interacts always gets appreciated. Other than academics, Pichai was also keen on sports. He was the captain of his high school cricket team at (IIT). Pichai's father was an electrical engineer and he studied at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan in Chennai. He is married to his longtime sweetheart Anjali and has two children.