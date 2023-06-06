Once again, XXX OnlyFans star Aaliyah Yasin is making headlines and this time, she exclusively told DailyStar that she aspires to be as well-known as former porn star Mia Khalifa, who has been ranked as Pornhub's top adult performer for nearly five years. One of the top Pakistani Muslim XXX pornographic performers in Britain aspires to be as well-known as possibly the biggest celebrity to ever emerge from the porn business. Aaliyah Yasin, better known as ThatBritishGirl, is one of the most well-liked users of the XXX OnlyFans platform and has been making waves in the UK adult market as a pioneer for British Pakistani Muslims. Mia Khalifa's Nude Bathtub Video Teasing Her Brand Takes Over Social Media!

The former bank manager, 26, who was raised in a conservative Muslim home, has about the same number of followers on TikTok and more than 109,000 on Twitter. Aaliyah has no intention of slowing down. Most people recognise Mia as one of XXX Pornhub.com's most popular adult stars despite the fact that she left the business several years ago after experiencing harassment. Hijab-Wearing OnlyFans Star Aaliyah Yasin Furious Over Having 300 Photos of Her Removed, Everything To Know About British-Pakistani Influencer.

Hijab-Wearing XXX OnlyFans Star Aaliyah Yasin (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Since quitting her job, the influencer from Lebanon has also spoken out about death threats she received from individuals identifying as Muslims, including pictures that were mocked up of her dressed in an orange jumpsuit as if she were a hostage of the terrorist organisation Islamic State. Similar to this, Aaliyah has received horrifying remarks from people calling her "the Devil" and other derogatory terms, as well as threats from distant family members who said they would deport her to Pakistan and force her to get married if her XXX OnlyFans account was discovered.

Hijab-Wearing XXX OnlyFans Star Aaliyah Yasin (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Her Instagram account started off as a "foot fetish" account before transitioning towards nudity without revealing her face. Fear was the underlying motivation behind this. Although she continues to get threats online, she is now residing in an obscure place. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star, she said: "I want to get Mia Khalifa big. I want to have a million, or two million followers – I want to make myself bigger and bigger and bigger." Despite no longer being a practising Muslim, Aaliyah continues to observe the major Muslim holidays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2023 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).