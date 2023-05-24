One of the top British Pakistani XXX adult stars in the UK has alleged that the x-rated website OnlyFans singled her out after 302 of her images and videos were taken down. She revealed on Twitter that she feels discriminated against. Every piece of content that was removed had her performing or posing for pictures while donning a hijab or headscarf, or another traditional piece of Pakistani clothing. Aaliyah Yasin, a.k.a. ThatBritishGirl, took to Twitter to voice her amazement and fury following the removal of 302 videos starring her by the website without prior notice. As a result of the content being abruptly removed, she said that she felt "bullied and discriminated against."

The tweets about the incident became viral creating a stir all over social media. She still doesn't know why the content was deleted, and her account has now been left in a shambles. A spokesperson for XXX OnlyFans informed exclusively to Daily Star: "All content moderation decisions are made fairly in accordance with our policies and procedures and all creators have a formal right to appeal.”

In the days following the content's restoration, Aaliyah and XXX OnlyFans exchanged emails, although they lacked tags and appeared to have been penalised financially. 'Sex Addict' OnlyFans XXX Model Neyleen Ashley Turns Celibate for Inner Peace as 'No Man Deserves' to Take Her to Bed.

They simply provided her with technical fixes for problems like tag removal and the removal of about 9k pieces of video content, and they apologised for any problems the removal of the content may have created. However, they still provided no explanation for why the content was removed. On her page, Aliyah has over 4,000 paid subscribers.

Aliyah alleges that if she had not gone public with what was happening, she would have lost 95% of the content due to OnlyFans' actions, which have cost her money. And the removals only abruptly halted, according to her, after she tweeted the company's CEO Amrapali Gan about it.

