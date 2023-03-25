Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress, always keeps her fans entertained via her social media accounts, where she frequently posts glitzy and XXX-tra daring images of herself looking super HOT. Monalisa recently posted a viral video of her dancing to "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" tunes, wearing a yellow sari on social media. Recently, on Bigg Boss, Monalisa garnered major attention. Monalisa experienced a significant transformation after the show and developed a bold personality. Monalisa’s video dancing on "Naatu Naatu" recently went viral, and people were impressed with her moves. Wearing a pink and yellow floral dress, she matched the steps to the hit song and shared her happiness about the big win.

Actress Monalisa rose to fame after taking part in Salman Khan's acclaimed reality competition series Bigg Boss Season 10 and contributed to numerous television series in addition to Bhojpuri features. She has a significant part in the television series Divya Drishti, Nazar, and Nazar 2. She normally posts hot pictures for her fans on social media, where she is also involved.

Antra Biswas goes by the moniker Monalisa. Most people, especially those who watch Bhojpuri films, are unaware that Monalisa and Antra Biswas are the same individuals. More than 200 pictures in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, and Kannada have already been connected to Monalisa. She collaborated with a number of well-known Bhojpuri actors, including Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikrant Singh Rajput, and others. Monalisa is occupied with TV series after working in multiple fields.

Monalisa Looking Sexy in Yellow Sari (Watch Video):

Monalisa was born in a Bengali Hindu family. She took her stage name Monalisa on the advice of her uncle and completed her education at the Julian Day School in Kolkata. She was also a model and TV actress in the first Odia video album. Monalisa started her career with a small role as a girl named Aarti in the Hindi film Jayte and made her debut in Hindi films.

