The song "Naatu Naatu" has once again got everyone grooving, this time with even more energy post the Oscars win. The song from S. S. Rajamouli's RRR movie scripted history by winning the Best Original Song at The Academy Awards or Oscars 2023. And joining the celebration is Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who posted her video matching the steps from her vanity van. Monalisa’s video dancing on "Naatu Naatu" is now going viral, and people are impressed with her moves. Wearing a pink and yellow floral dress, she matched the steps to the hit song and shared her happiness about the big win. Watch the video here:

Watch Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Dance to "Naatu Naatu" Song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

