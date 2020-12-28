What do you mean by an insect? By definition, it is "a small animal with six legs, two pairs of wings and a body which is divided into three parts". BUT as a pet a viral Instagram chat, it means "family sex". No, we aren't making this up. You'll understand how this happened once we tell you what exactly was on the chat. This person writes, presumably to a girl saying, "Oh innocent girl. You don't know what insect is. Itzz meaning family sex". What the person was trying to refer to was incest and the typo went horribly wrong in this person's case.

As usual, it went viral on Twitter and now netizens are making funny memes and jokes out of it. We aren't complaining the memes and jokes are hilarious. However, we pity the overconfident texter who thought he was enlightening someone but ended up becoming a meme! You must check out the tweet to believe us:

This miscommunication that turned into a hilarious meme has received funnier reactions from netizens. Check out:

Oh no he didnt pic.twitter.com/76A0JxYCGc — Arima Kousei (@Mariya_m_ahmed_) December 27, 2020

Noted.

insect: itzz meaning family sex aight noted pic.twitter.com/gaqhV2KBGl — pinkman (@yourmannotusman) December 27, 2020

Aren't these hilarious? Well, this is what happens when you do not have control over autocorrect on your phone. And while this was a mistake, some really fun autocorrect games have gone viral in the past too! Last year, Twitter trend saw users typing 'I am marrying' on their keyboard and then revealing the next word which the autocorrect pops up. The trend blew up barely in seconds to see what shows up. A lot of Twitter users started sharing their responses on Twitter and some of them were too funny.

