Vadodara, January 3: The Makarpura police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her fiancé in the city’s railway colony. The victim, identified as Sachin Rathwa, was reportedly strangled to death while he slept on December 29. Authorities state the crime was motivated by a bitter domestic dispute sparked by the victim’s suspicions regarding his fiancée’s fidelity and his subsequent decision to terminate their engagement.

A Digital Connection Turned Deadly

The accused, Rekha Rathwa, and the victim, Sachin, both originally from Chhota Udepur, began their relationship approximately three years ago after meeting on Instagram. Their relationship progressed quickly, leading to an official engagement last year. Sachin, who worked as a driver, had moved into Rekha’s residence in the railway colony, where she was employed as a railway helper. However, according to police reports, the living arrangement was soon marred by frequent arguments. Kanpur Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Mother-in-Law After Heated Argument Over Suspected Extramarital Affair, Arrested.

Escalating Tensions and Suspicions

The friction between the couple intensified during a recent trip to their hometown in Chhota Udepur. Police Inspector A.M. Gohil of the Makarpura police station stated that Sachin reportedly witnessed Rekha speaking to another man, which fueled his suspicions of an extramarital affair. Upon their return to Vadodara on December 29, the couple engaged in a heated confrontation. During the argument, Sachin contacted his father via telephone, declaring his intention to end the relationship and call off the engagement. Investigators believe this ultimatum served as the primary trigger for the subsequent violence.

The Crime and Initial Deception

Later that evening, Sachin went to sleep, complaining of feeling unwell. According to the police, Rekha used her dupatta (scarf) to strangle him while he was unconscious. In an attempt to cover up the crime, she later ran outside to raise an alarm, claiming that Sachin was unresponsive and would not wake up. Sachin was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Rekha initially maintained that she was unaware of the cause of death, suggesting a natural medical emergency. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

Autopsy and Confession

The case took a criminal turn when the post-mortem report confirmed that death was caused by manual strangulation. Despite her initial denials, police questioning eventually led Rekha to confess to the murder. The Makarpura police have registered a formal murder case and are currently exploring whether Rekha acted alone or if an accomplice was involved. "We are probing the case from all angles to ensure no detail is overlooked," Inspector Gohil added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).