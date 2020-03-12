Italian Doctor Shares Ordeal on Twitter As Coronavirus Spreads Across Italy, Says Hospital Running Out of Capacity, Death Toll on the Rise

Coronavirus Outbreak. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rome, March 12: Italy has put in place stringent new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far infected over 10,000 people and killed over 800 across the country. As the threat of the deadly virus looms across Italy, an MD doctor from northern Italy has shared his ordeal about the struggles the doctors have been facing amid the outbreak of the disease. Taking to Twitter, the doctor has given a detailed account about number of people affected and total deaths due to coronavirus. Dr. Faris Durmo, the Italian doctor who goes by the Twitter handle @Dr_FarrisD, took to Twitter and described the struggle of fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country. He said as many as 6.6 % have been killed by the virus in Italy so far with a total of 12,462 cases, adding that the doctors have been struggling day and night with the results of swabs testing positive in every other case. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

The first COVID-19 case in Italy appeared on February 21, as per reports by Xinhua. Durmo added in the tweet saying that as many as 827 have died since then, 1045 have recovered while there are 10590 active cases of which 1028 are serious. The doctor said that the cases of COVID-19 and multiplying and there are only few doctors to treat the affected patients. He said the staff at the hospitals are exhausted. "I saw new levels of tiredness on faces despite the already exhausting workloads they had. I saw the solidarity among all of us, who never failed to go to our internist colleagues to ask "what can I do for you now?", he tweeted. Coronavirus Outbreak: Italy Announces 25 Billion Euro Package to Fight COVID-19.

Take a Look at the Tweets by the Italian Doctor:

6.6 % Dead. 🇮🇹 has a total of 12 462 cases. 827 dead. 1045 recovered. 10590 active cases and 1028 are serious. "The war has exploded, battles are uninterrupted day and night, results of swabs now come one after the other: positive, positive, positive. Suddenly,ER is collapsing." — Dr. Faris Durmo MD., BSc. (@Dr_FarrisD) March 11, 2020

6/ Doctors who move beds and transfer patients, who administer therapies instead of nurses. Nurses with tears in their eyes because we can't save everyone, and the vital parameters of several patients at the same time reveal an already marked destiny." — Dr. Faris Durmo MD., BSc. (@Dr_FarrisD) March 11, 2020

10/ “The current situation is difficult to imagine and numbers do not explain things at all. Our hospitals are overwhelmed by Covid-19, they are running 200% capacity” — Dr. Faris Durmo MD., BSc. (@Dr_FarrisD) March 11, 2020

He said Doctors have been moving beds and transferring patients. They are administering therapies instead of nurses. "Nurses with tears in their eyes because we can't save everyone, and the vital parameters of several patients at the same time reveal an already marked destiny", he said. He said the social life of the doctors there is suspended as they no longer see their families for fear of infecting them.

"There are no more surgeons, urologists, orthopedists, we are only doctors who suddenly become part of a single team to face this tsunami that has overwhelmed us. Cases are multiplying, they arrive at a rate of 15-20 admissions per day all for the same reason", Durmo stated in the tweet. Is Coronavirus an Epidemic or a Pandemic?

Giving details about the patients arriving at the hospitals, Durmo said the reasons for entry are always the same which include fever and breathing difficulties, fever and cough, respiratory failure. "Radiology reports always the same: bilateral interstitial pneumonia, bilateral interstitial pneumonia, bilateral interstitial pneumonia. All to be hospitalized", he added.

The doctor further said that some patients are already to be incubated and go to intensive care. For others it's too late. He said every ventilator becomes like gold. "Those in operating theaters that have now suspended their non-urgent activity become intensive care beds that did not exist before" he tweeted.

In the wake of the pandemic, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced the closure of all retail shops, coffee bars, pubs, restaurants and beauty salons, and called on the private sector to let employees take leave or work from home as much as possible.