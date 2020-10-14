It is finally time! Mars reached the opposition offering skywatchers an early Halloween treat. After a long wait, people gazed outside to the spot the red planet shining brighter, bigger and redder than usual and the planet will not be this close to the Earth until 2035. It was indeed a special opportunity for sky gazers. Soon as they spot the red planet shining extra bright in the night sky, rising opposite to the Sun, sky gazers took to Twitter to share Mars opposition 2020 pics and videos. People across the world are thrilled to spot Mars in the sky. In this article, we will bring you the pictures and videos of the red planet spotted in the night sky across the world as we mark Mars opposition 2020.

October 2020 is all about the glory of Mars as the glimmering red planet puts on a show throughout the month in the night sky. We already passed Mars’ close approach to Earth on October 6, and now it is in opposition to the Sun, giving the closest view. Mars orbits the Sun at a greater distance than Earth and takes about 26 months to complete one orbit around the Sun. Because of these different orbital speeds, Mars opposition occurs every two years or so, explained scientists in reports.

For this year’s Mars opposition, observers in Northern Hemisphere are extremely lucky, and the planet won’t be comparably close and well-positioned again until it reaches opposition in 2052. This makes the celestial event even more special. People who have spotted the red planet in the night sky have taken to social media to share pictures, and videos of Mars opposition 2020 and the red planet sure looks so much brighter.

The Red Planet over Toronto Ontario 🇨🇦#Mars reached opposition tonight & is stunningly bright in the October evening sky. Rising is the east at sunset & setting in the west at dawn it’s incredibly easy to spot. Mars will not be this bright again till 2035. pic.twitter.com/aHnP2Sc11Z — Nathan Barker (@NASA_Nerd) October 14, 2020

I got a 2 for 1 tonight... the #MarsOpposition and a shooting star ☄ pic.twitter.com/yCiz70vpqF — megan (@meg_galbreath_) October 14, 2020

Cloudy and foggy here tonight for #MarsOpposition so here’s how it looked Sunday night through my telescope. 🔭📱#shotoniPhone11pro https://t.co/zYzHHVre2J pic.twitter.com/b8v012M2eL — Andrew Symes (@FailedProtostar) October 14, 2020

Skies above Philly cleared just in time for #MarsOpposition. This is the closest Mars will be to Earth until the year 2035. cc @TheFranklin pic.twitter.com/KDJs8DzNJC — phillyscape (@phillyscape) October 14, 2020

Mars, eastern sky from Chicago. Sun, Earth and Mars aligned. Next opportunity 2035. pic.twitter.com/wZL1zIaXCw — Gary Wilson (@garyglx5) October 14, 2020

A few others of Mars rising next to One World Trade Center in New York City as it approaches “opposition” in which Earth, Mars and the sun align in space tonight.#newyorkcity #nyc #newyork @4WTC #mars #marsopposition @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/6Drx0maDoi — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) October 14, 2020

So, did you spot Mars? If not, you must watch it now. When Mars is closest to the Sun, it is even closer to Earth during opposition. It should be noted here that the red planet will continue to rise earlier and earlier in weeks following the opposition, before it begins to fade.

