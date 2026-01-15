Mumbai, January 15: A late-night commute in Mumbai turned into a nightmare for a wheelchair-bound man after a non-functioning lift left him stranded at Worli metro station, once again exposing how inaccessible India’s so-called modern infrastructure can be. The incident came to light after a video shared on Instagram by Karn Shah, who documented what he described as one of the most frightening experiences of his life. According to Karn, the lift at Worli metro station was not working, leaving him stuck for over 45 minutes with no safe exit.

“So I’m at the Worli metro station and the lift is not working over here and it’s been over 45 minutes that I have been standing over here,” he says in the video. Karn adds that the station has only one functional lift, and when he asked for help, the response he received was shocking, he was told to go via the road. Mumbai: Man Caught Dumping Trash Into Arabian Sea Near Gateway of India, Video Goes Viral.

Pointing his camera towards speeding vehicles, he says, “You can see how the main road is. It is busy and they expect me to go from this road all the way to the other from Worli.” The visuals show cars, buses, and bikes rushing past, underlining the danger of navigating such traffic in a wheelchair. Mumbai Local Train Viral Video: Marathi-Speaking Man Slaps Commuter for Keeping Foot on Seat, Video Goes Viral.

Wheelchair-Bound Man Stranded at Worli Metro Sparks Outrage Over Accessibility Failures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karn Shah ♿️ Rolling Comedian (@rollyrollyshah)

The situation worsened when emergency systems also failed. Karn says he repeatedly tried calling the emergency helpline, but “it rings for two seconds and the call automatically disconnects.” With no assistance, no working lift, and no accessible washroom despite urgently needing one, he was left stranded late at night.

“I think this has been the most horrific night of my life,” he says.

In his caption, Karn summed it up starkly: “Tonight I wasn’t scared because I’m disabled. I was scared because the system failed me at every step. Accessibility is not luxury infrastructure. It’s basic human dignity.”

The video has since gone viral, sparking outrage and renewed calls for accountability over accessibility in public transport across Mumbai.

