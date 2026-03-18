Bengaldesh's Ministry of Public Administration has relieved the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Hatia, Md Alauddin, of his duties following the widespread circulation of a controversial video on social media. According to a government notification issued Tuesday evening, March 17, 2026, Alauddin has been reassigned as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), a move that typically removes a civil servant from active administrative policymaking. The incident has triggered a massive surge in online search activity, with the phrase "Hatia UNO viral video" trending across Google Search and social media networks in Bangladesh.

The notification, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Md Tanvir Hasan Ruman, came just 24 hours after a 29-second video clip began trending across various digital platforms. The viral video, which allegedly features the official and a young woman in an compromising setting, sparked immediate debate and criticism. Monika Kabir Viral Video: Russian Model Defends Beating Elderly Man for ‘Groping’ Her in Bangladesh.

Hatia UNO Viral Video: Screenshot From Alleged Clip of Md Alauddin

Hatia UNO Viral Video: Screenshot From Alleged Clip of Md Alauddin (Photo Credits: X/@ViralPulseXC)

According to local media reports, making an official an OSD is a standard procedure to maintain the integrity of the civil service while a situation is under review. Since the viral video came to light on Monday, March 16, local reports suggest that Alauddin left his workplace for the district headquarters and has since remained unreachable, with his mobile phone switched off.

Hatia UNO Viral Video: Md Alauddin Denies Involvement, Claims Clip Is AI-Deepfake

Before going silent, Md Alauddin categorically denied the authenticity of the footage. He alleged that the video was a "fabricated" creation, potentially using artificial intelligence (AI) or deepfake technology to tarnish his reputation.

The official further claimed that the video was circulated with malicious intent by individuals from his previous posting in Sunamganj’s Taherpur region. While digital security experts have not yet released a formal forensic analysis of the clip, the "Hatia UNO viral video" search term has continued to trend as the public debates whether the footage is authentic or a sophisticated digital manipulation. Hindu Man Pleads for Life in Bangladesh After Amrit Mondal’s Killing? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Local Reaction and Investigation Into Hatia UNO Viral Video

In Hatia, the atmosphere remains tense as local observers speculate on the nature of the leak. While some community members have described the incident as a potential "honey trap," others are calling for a thorough investigation into both the official’s conduct and the source of the video.

Staff at the Hatia UNO office confirmed they are aware of the situation but noted that the identity of the woman in the video remains unconfirmed. As of Wednesday, March 18, the government has not yet disclosed if a formal departmental inquiry or a criminal investigation into the source of the leak has been initiated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Observer), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).