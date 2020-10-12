Mumbai, October 12: The electric supply in Mumbai was interrupted on Monday due to incoming electric supply failure, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport informed. Several regions including Thane, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Kalyan faced power cut, adding to the woes of Mumbaikars. The Central Railways Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) informed that the suburban train services were disrupted due to grid failure. Mumbai Power Outage: Several Areas Including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar Without Electricity; BEST Says Failure Due to Interruption in Tata Power Supply, Local Trains Halted.

Several areas including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road and Panvel were the areas that were largely affected by the power cut. Mumbaikars took to Twitter to complain about the power outage. Adani Power also informed that there is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of Mumbai.

The incident has taken the internet by storm: Here are some viral memes

Okay then!

Well Then!

Ok Devendra it is an electricity power cut in #Mumbai not that power Please don't get excited and rush to the Governor's bungalow.. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) October 12, 2020

Well Done Bois!

Once the electricity is back in Mumbai, Me and the bois be like pic.twitter.com/ZZQZpzC2nX — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 12, 2020

#powercut in Mumbai trending on twitter Meanwhile Electricity Company : pic.twitter.com/DM0018rYUX — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 12, 2020

Phone Battery Low!

mumbai electricity gone and my phone is on 2%🤒☺️ pic.twitter.com/SXVywjCRVk — abhinav (@abhi_nav5) October 12, 2020

Repots inform there there has been a multiple tripping of lines and transformer supplying power to the metropolis. The restoration work is currently underway.

