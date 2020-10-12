Mumbai, October 12: There has been a major power cut in entire several areas in Mumbai, including Thane, Navi Mumbai. BEST in a tweet informed that the electric supply in Mumbai has been interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure.

According to other reports, there is multiple tripping of lines and transformer supplying power to Mumbai. The restoration work is underway. People took to Twitter to complain about the same.

Mumbai Power outage:

Bombay just lost its entire electricity. This is like a money heist moment. — Gauri Devidayal (@gauridetails) October 12, 2020

Mumbai Locals Disrupted:

Mumbai Suburban train services disrupted due to grid failure: Central Railways Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) #Maharashtra https://t.co/FxU4upma08 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

The Mumbai Suburban train services have been disrupted due to grid failure, said Central Railways Chief Public Relation Officer.

