‘Paid Rent on Time, Still Asked To Leave’: Gurugram Tenants Claim They Lost INR 70,000 in Rent Scam

A Reddit post by three working professionals in Gurugram has gone viral after they claimed they were forced to vacate their rented flat following a dispute between the property's owner and the person who had been collecting rent on the owner's behalf.

The tenants alleged that they moved into a flat near DLF Gurugram in January this year after being introduced to a man who presented himself as the property's manager. According to the post, they paid a security deposit of INR 50,000 and agreed to a monthly rent of around INR 20,000, which they regularly transferred to the intermediary for several months. Kerala Viral Video: Woman Pins Boyfriend on Road During Clash Over Affair in Thiruvananthapuram, Crowd Films Instead of Intervening.

The situation took an unexpected turn when the property's owner allegedly arrived at the flat late one night and demanded that they vacate the premises.

According to the tenants, the owner claimed that the intermediary had not forwarded the rent payments to him and had failed to clear other dues. Shocked by the allegations, the tenants said they had proof of making all payments on time and had no reason to suspect any wrongdoing.

Gurugram Tenants Claim They Lost INR 70,000 In Rental Dispute

The matter reportedly escalated to the point where police intervention was required. Following discussions, the tenants were allegedly given just one week to leave the property. Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: Brawl Between Women Inside Ladies Coach Allegedly Over Seat Goes Viral.

The tenants further claimed that the owner refused to return their INR 50,000 security deposit and instead demanded a fresh deposit, higher rent and payment of pending dues if they wished to continue staying in the flat.

Meanwhile, the intermediary who had been collecting rent allegedly refused to refund any money and advised them to pursue the matter through a civil case.

As a result, the tenants said they effectively lost around INR 70,000 while also being forced to search for alternative accommodation at short notice.

"Any advice would be appreciated. We're honestly exhausted and feel completely helpless right now," the tenants wrote in their Reddit post.

Social Media Users Suggest Legal Action

The post sparked widespread discussion online, with many users arguing that the case may involve more than a simple rental dispute.

Several commenters suggested that if the intermediary falsely represented himself as being authorised to collect rent or knowingly retained the payments, the matter could potentially amount to fraud or criminal breach of trust.

Others advised the tenants to preserve all payment records, rent agreements, bank transfer details and communication history before approaching the police or seeking legal assistance.

One user commented, "That's a fraud case and not a civil suit. You can file an FIR if the person falsely represented himself as the owner or authorised agent."

Another alleged that both the owner and intermediary could be acting together and urged the tenants to send a legal notice if a valid rent agreement exists.

The incident has reignited conversations around tenant rights and rental fraud in India's major cities, with legal experts stressing the importance of verifying property ownership, checking authorisation documents and transferring rent directly to the verified owner's bank account whenever possible.

The claims made in the Reddit post have not been independently verified.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).