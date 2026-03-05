A video from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has gone viral on social media showing a dramatic street fight between a young couple that drew widespread reactions online. The incident reportedly took place on Manaveeyam Veedhi, a busy road in the city. In the clip, a woman can be seen sitting on a man lying on the road, shouting at him and attempting to hit him while bystanders gather around. The man appears to defend himself by holding her hands and trying to block the blows rather than hitting back. Several people nearby are seen recording the altercation on their mobile phones instead of intervening immediately. After a few moments, some men from the crowd step in and separate the two, allowing the man to move away. However, the woman is seen kicking him again. Police later said the fight involved a woman and her boyfriend, reportedly arguing over another relationship, and a petty case was registered for creating public nuisance. Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: Brawl Between Women Inside Ladies Coach Allegedly Over Seat Goes Viral.

Woman Sits on Boyfriend During Street Fight in Thiruvananthapuram

Live street Kalesh – Manaveeyam Veedhi, Thiruvananthapuram Woman clearly in control, holding the man flat on the road Crowd simply spectating the female dominance tutorial pic.twitter.com/lGsaTcE16o — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 5, 2026

