A shocking video of a violent brawl between women in the ladies' compartment of a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media. The incident, captured on a mobile phone by a fellow passenger, shows the women hurling abuses, pulling hair, slapping, and physically assaulting each other, reportedly until one sustained a head injury. The exact train route and timing of the incident remain unconfirmed, though it is suspected to have occurred on either the Western, Central, or Harbour lines. Preliminary reports suggest the brawl may have erupted over a seat dispute, though some passengers allege personal enmity may be involved. The Kalyan Railway Police have launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of the video and identify those involved. Mumbai Local Train Shocker: ‘Drunk’ Man Enters Women’s Coach at Chunabhatti Station, Tries To Remove Pants; Video Goes Viral.

Mumbai Local Train Fight Video

