Karnataka Assembly Elections concluded with Congress registering a thumping victory over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 on Saturday. Micro-blogging platform Twitter went berserk, with many pouring congratulatory messages for Congress to many finding reasons behind BJP’s loss. Amid all this, several handles also shared clips claiming to be from Belagavi, allegedly showing Congress supporters raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in full public view. These pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly made outside a counting centre in Tilakvadi, Belagavi. Now, the people in the crowd remain identified. However, netizens allege all this happened in front of the police authorities. The city or state police are yet to make an official statement on the matter. According to an India TV News report, the Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified people under IPC section 153 and started the investigation.

'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Allegedly Shouted in Belagavi Post Congress' Win in Karnataka Election Results 2023

“Pakistan Zindabad” Slogans raised in Belagavi, Karnataka That too in front of the police. Wow! pic.twitter.com/p8KaOi69e2 — BALA (@erbmjha) May 13, 2023

Belagavi: Congress supporters shouting Pakistan Zindabad in front of Police.#MohabbatKiDukaan by Congress. pic.twitter.com/U3Z9lvEJu7 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data till late Saturday night, Congress won Karnataka Assembly Elections by winning 136 seats in the 224-member state assembly. The BJP won 65 seats, while JDS secured 19 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).