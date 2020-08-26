A Northern Rockhopper penguin that had to be isolated due to health conditions is binge-watching TV show Pingu to cure his loneliness. He is in rehabilitation at the Perth Zoo after his annual moult stopped halfway through which means that his coat isn't waterproof. Pierre the penguin was also taken to watch live streams of other penguins. Zookeepers used an iPad to live-stream footage at Kansas Zoo in America and Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland to keep Pierre entertained. But above all, he loves watching episodes of Pingu, an animated television show about a family of penguins. Deer Poacher From Missouri ‘Sentenced’ To Watch Disney’s Bambi Movie Once a Month in Jail.

Videos of Pierre watching the footages show him happily flapping his wings looking at the iPad. The video also shows his coat which clearly looks damaged. Pierre is less than a year old and arrived at the zoo after swimming to a beach in the south-western part of Western Australians from islands in the Indian or South Atlantic Ocean.

Penguin Pierre Watching Pingu:

A rare Northern Rockhopper Penguin recovering at Perth Zoo is being kept well entertained during his stay. pic.twitter.com/M9VD2kYRzO — 10 News First Perth (@10NewsFirstPER) August 25, 2020

Vets said his moult may have stopped because he wasn't getting right nutrients to sustain feather growth because of environmental conditions. Dr Peter Ricci told ABC, "He is a pretty cool little penguin. He is really used to people – and being the only Rockhopper we have in the care we try and make his life as enriching as possible while he grows his feathers back." Rockhoppers are some of the rarest penguins on Earth, with less than 2,40,300 breeding pairs in existence currently. Dr Ricci said it may take a while before Pierre can be released with the rest of the penguins. He is currently fed light water mist and did we tell Pierre likes to check himself out in the mirror?

