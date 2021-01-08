Breast implants, fat transfer surgeries or any other similar enhancements are not as easy as they're made to seem. Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner Hefner is the perfect example who revealed that she almost "died" during a fat transfer surgery on October 16 even though she has had similar experience years ago when she got her implants done. Reliving the horrific health issues she had gone through in the past, she revealed how she should have known better. She labels how removing her implants in 2016 slowly poisoned her after she "lost half the blood" in her body.

This fat transmission surgery turned out to be the second "life-threatening scare" for Hefner and now she is making her way towards "being natural". She said: "I thought I would have learned my lesson by now,' as she discussed beauty standards. I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn't make it through. I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I've been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok.⁣ I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016."

She further said, "I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it. Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves. Movies (84.9% directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them). How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with. Women are overly sexualized. I know from the worst kind of experience."

Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal's Instagram post:

The playboy model said: "For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I'm worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I'm enough. I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren't even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it.' 'This is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving into this pressure, even now in my 30's - as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now."

Hefner had her breast implants removed in 2016 after she realized her they were 'slowly poisoning' her after more than a year of feeling sick. Her health problems which included infections, fatigue and days she could not get out of bed, were first diagnosed as Lyme Disease and toxic mold poisoning, before she found a Facebook group about breast implant illness. Though she does in fact have the lyme disease, she said that the implants only made it harder for her body to fight off the infection. 'I spoke to my Lyme doctor about my implants and came to the realization that I would never get completely well if I left them in since my immune system was constantly battling the implants and not using its full capacity to fight the Lyme Disease.'

Crystal married Playboy publisher Hefner in 2012 after three years of dating (she was 26 and he was 86). Though she called off the engagement after she said she was 'not turned on by Hef,' and swiftly put the $90,000 ring up for auction at Christie's, they reconciled in 2012.

