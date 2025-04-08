Famous People Born on April 9: April 9 marks the birthdays of several notable individuals across various fields. In the entertainment industry, American actress Kristen Stewart, renowned for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight series, was born in 1990. Actor Dennis Quaid, recognized for his performances in films like The Big Easy and Innerspace, celebrates his birthday, having been born in 1954. Leighton Meester, best known for portraying Blair Waldorf on the television series Gossip Girl, was born in 1986. Indian actress Jaya Bachchan, a prominent figure in Hindi cinema and politics, was born in 1948. ​Amruta Fadnavis, born on April 9, 1979, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is an Indian banker, singer, and social activist. She is married to Devendra Fadnavis, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Additionally, rapper Lil Nas X, who gained fame with his hit single Old Town Road, was born on this day in 1999. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan Amruta Fadnavis Kristen Stewart Dennis Quaid Cynthia Nixon Jay Baruchel Leighton Meester Elle Fanning Swara Bhaskar MacKenzie Bezos Hugh Hefner (9 April 1926 - 27 September 2017) Lil Nas X Raaghav Anson Dorrance Anita Kanwal Priyank Panchal Grace Antony Jairam Ramesh Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli Rahul Sankrityayan (9 April 1893 - 14 April 1963)

