Pornhub to Shut Down? One Million People Sign Petition for the XXX Website to Be Taken Down For Hosting Alleged Sex Trafficking and Child Rape Videos

Pornhub Ban Controvery: Petition Against The XXX porn site alleging sex trafficking, child rape and teen porn abuse (Photo Credits: Change.org)

Pornhub is facing some grave accusations for hosting sex trafficking and child rape videos. The XXX adult website has been charged for having weak scrutiny policies in terms of selecting videos to be featured on the site. One million people have signed the petition to shut down Pornhub. The petition has demanded to hold its executives accountable featuring sex trafficking and child rape videos. The petition was started by anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait to shut Pornhub down. Mickelwait believes that there are many sex trafficking and child rape films on Pornhub. Recently, Pornhub also found itself in hot water when "Normal People" producers asked Pornhub to remove the compilation of the TV show’s intimate scenes that the website was hosting. GirlsDoPorn.com Row: Pornhub Removes Videos of the amateur XXX Website from Their Portal.

The petition points out that most videos featured on Pornhub are that of "girls who look 13 years old at best — girls with braces, pigtails, flat chests, no makeup, extremely young faces, holding teddy bears and licking lollipops, all while being aggressively penetrated." It further read how, "A quick search for the word “teen” turns up titles such as “Young Girl Tricked,” “Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed,” “Tiny Petite Thai Teen,” “Teen Little Girl First Time,” on and on ad infinitum."

One of the incidents that the petition cites is that of a 15-year-old girl who went missing for a year. Her video was later found on Pornhub. There were 58 videos of her being raped and sexually abused on Pornhub while her trafficker, who was been seen with her in the videos (identified using surveillance footage) is now facing a felony charge. All this happening right under the noses of Pornhub authority.

Similarly, another child sex trafficking case on February 2020 includes the chilling kidnapping of Rose Kalemba, 14 who was raped for 12 hours and that was recorded and uploaded on Pornhub as well. Later despite multiple requests by Kalemba, Pornhub didn't remove her videos. Only after they were threatened with legal actions, Pornhub took down the videos.

Recently, 22 women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. While GirlsDoPorn.com lost the $12.7 million lawsuits, Pornhub is now facing some serious allegations.