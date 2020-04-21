Queen Elizabeth II 94th Birthday: Inspirational Quotes on Life, Love and Duty by The Longest-Reigning British Monarch Is Pure Gold

Quotes by Queen Elizabeth II (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II was born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on April 21, 1926, in London, to Prince Albert, Duke of York (later known as King George VI), and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. She married Philip Mountbatten, the then Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in November 1947. The Queen and her husband have four children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were born before Elizabeth became queen, and Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. As she turns 94 today, we bring to you some of her famous quotes on life, emotions and society among other things. She is known for her efforts to modernise the institution and to be sensitive to its change while maintaining traditions associated with the crown.

Elizabeth II is the 40th monarch since William the Conqueror who obtained the crown of England on Christmas Day 1066. She is also the oldest monarch to have celebrated a Golden Jubilee. Elizabeth was crowned Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953, in Westminster Abbey, at the age of 27. Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning British monarch on September 9, 2015, when she surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother Victoria.

"The Lessons From the Peace Process Are Clear; Whatever Life Throws at Us, Our Individual Responses Will Be All the Stronger for Working Together and Sharing the Load."

"The Upward Course of a Nation’s History Is Due in the Long Run to the Soundness of Heart of Its Average Men and Women."

"I Have to Be Seen to Be Believed."

"At Its Heart, Engineering Is About Using Science to Find Creative, Practical Solutions. It Is a Noble Profession."

"When Life Seems Hard, the Courageous Do Not Lie Down and Accept Defeat; Instead, They Are All the More Determined to Struggle for a Better Future."

"Let Us Not Take Ourselves Too Seriously. None of Us Has a Monopoly on Wisdom."

"Good Memories Are Our Second Chance at Happiness."

"Family Does Not Necessarily Mean Blood Relatives but Often a Description of a Community, Organisation or Nation."

"Work Is the Rent You Pay for the Room You Occupy on Earth."

"Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love."

"I Hope People Will Think Very Carefully About the Future."

"Cowards Falter, but Danger Is Often Overcome by Those Who Nobly Dare."

It would be unfair if her address during World War II is not mentioned on her birthday. With the outbreak of World War II in 1939, Elizabeth and her sister were relocated to Windsor Castle. From there she made the first of her famous radio broadcasts in 1940 reassuring the children of Britain who had been evacuated from their homes and families. The 14-year-old princess calmly told them "that in the end, all will be well; for God will care for us and give us victory and peace." We wish the Queen a Happy Birthday and hope her good health and happiness.