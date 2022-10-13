Ukraine, October 13: In a bizarre development, Ukrainians have planned a steamy sex party if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat of launching nuclear weapons becomes a reality. More than 15,000 Ukrainians have planned to organise a mass orgy in case Vladimir Putin launches a nuclear attack on the war-torn nation.

According to a New York Post report, 15,000 individuals have registered for this event which is being called “Orgy on Shchekavystsa: Official.” The mass event will be taking place at a pre-decided place on a hill in Shchekavystsa. Video of Russia's Nuclear Weapons Being Transported Via Train To Frontline in Ukraine Emerges; Could Be Vladimir Putin's Signal to West, Says Expert

People participating have been asked to decorate their hands with stripes denoting their sexual preference.

People interested into anal sex have been have been asked to draw three stripes while those interested in Oral sex have been asked to display four stripes. Joe Biden Warns World Would Face Armageddon if Vladimir Putin Uses Tactical Nuclear Weapon To Win War in Ukraine

Updates on the ongoing war is also being provided in the Telegram channel, describing the counteroffensive efforts in the city of Kherson as “BDSM parties for Russians.” Locals say the more Russia tries to scare them, the more they will transform it to optimism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to be planning a nuclear test on the border with Ukraine and officials in Kyiv are already giving potassium iodide pills which can help block the absorption of harmful radiation against a possible nuke strike.

