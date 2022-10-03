A shocking video has emerged from Central Russia where Russia’s nuclear forces were seen transporting nukes on a train. The video, shot at an undisclosed location in central Russia, shows a train loaded with vehicles and equipment apparently heading towards the front line in Ukraine. Meanwhile, military intelligence specialists claimed that this could be a signal to the West. Disturbing Video: Men in Russia Breaking Body Parts to Avoid Forced Military Mobilization by President Vladimir Putin.

Convoy of Nuclear Arsenal:

Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia. At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke". pic.twitter.com/Lp5YQTteMi — Masno (@NovichokRossiya) October 2, 2022

A Signal to West?

Video from 🇷🇺Krasnoyarsk, train heading towards west Seems like 🇷🇺2S5 Giatsint-S, T-something & supply trucks According to metadata 29.09.2022 Geolocation down below#Russia #Ukraine #Krasnoyarsk pic.twitter.com/DZmXZOA6Qa — Nomad Intel (@NomadIntel) October 2, 2022

