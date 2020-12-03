Shaheed Khudiram Bose was an Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter who strongly opposed British rule. He was sentenced to death, for his role in the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case, along with Prafulla Chaki. His execution made him one of the youngest martyrs of the Indian Independence Movement. Khudiram Bose was born on December 3, 1889, in Habibpur situated under the Keshpur Police Station in the Midnapore district of West Bengal. He was executed on August 11, 1908, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for the murder of British officer Douglas Kingsford, who was the Chief Magistrate of the Presidency Court of Alipore. You can remember Shaheed Khudiram Bose by sharing these quotes and HD Images of the Indian revolutionary. On the 131st birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, we bring to you some facts of the life of the revolutionary who died young. Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2020: Interesting Facts About the Freedom Fighter to Share on His 137th Birth Anniversary

In 1908, Anushilan Samiti planned to murder Douglas Kingsford, who was the Chief Magistrate of the Presidency Court of Alipore. Kingsford was against Indian revolutionaries and tried to cripple the Bengali newspaper Jugantar. Khudiram and his friend Prafulla Chaki threw bombs on the carriage that Kingsford was travelling in. He ran for hiding, but was confronted by armed policemen. When taken to the police station, he took sole responsibility for the incident. He was only 18 years old when he was sentenced to death. The railway station where he was arrested is known as Khudiram Bose Pusa station. Here are some of the important facts from the life of the Indian revolutionary. Ram Prasad Bismil 123rd Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Indian Freedom Fighter Who Was Also a Poet.

Bose' parents Laxmipriya Devi and Triloknath Bose died when he was just 6 years old. He was brought up by his elder sister.

Bose gave up studies when he was in class 9 because he was interested in patriotic activities.

He joined the Swadeshi Movement and decided to devote his life for the noble cause of bringing freedom to India.

As a young boy, Bose had asked for a revolver from a teacher of his school.

He followed Swami Aurobindo and attended all his lectures diligently. In the year 1902, when Aurobindo came to Medinipur, Khudiram attended all his sessions.

After announcing his verdict, the judge asked him if he wanted to say something. To this he said, he would teach the judge how to make bombs. When the court awarded him 7 days to make an appeal to the High Court, he refused.

When Bose was only 16, he planted bombs near police stations and targeted government officials. When the death sentence was pronounced on him, Khudiram's is said to have responded to him with smile.

