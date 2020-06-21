It’s the first day of summer 2020! Aren’t you excited? We know we are! This is one such moment that gives us joy amidst the difficult times. Today, June 21 is officially the first day of summer, also known as the summer solstice, for the countries belonging to the northern hemisphere. So, whether you are going for an extra-long walk, sitting in a park (with social distancing, of course) or just enjoying the bright, long day—seize this moment. Netizens have already started their celebration as they flood their Twitter timeline with Summer Solstice 2020 wishes and images. People are sharing pictures of the gorgeous views and other photos as they welcome the longest day of this year.

Summer Solstice marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, when the Earth’s axis is directly above the Tropic of Cancer. For those residing in this hemisphere, this will be the highest point reached by the sun for the year, marking the beginning of summer. In the Southern Hemisphere, it will be the sun’s lowest point, marking the beginning of winter. This year, the solstice is also accompanied by an annular solar eclipse, which makes the day even more special. All You Need To Know About The Longest Day of The Year in Northern Hemisphere.

Welcoming the warmest time of the year, people are sharing Happy Summer 2020 wishes and messages on Twitter along with images of themselves and pics of beautiful sunrise from across the world. Check out the best tweets and Summer Solstice images shared by netizens on the microblogging platform to officially mark the change of season.

Check Tweets:

It's the First Day of Summer

Gorgeous View

Watched the sunrise at Stonehenge too. Haven’t slept much but it’s been quite magical. So happy I watched both sunset and sunrise 😊🙏🏻#SummerSolstice2020 #Stonehenge #longestdayoftheyear pic.twitter.com/S2tmAHPv9M — Susie Bailey (@susiebaileyuk) June 21, 2020

Summer Solstice Accompanied by Annular Solar Eclipse

Today after 1982 a proper ‘Ring of Fire’ is expected as it is also the #LongestDayOfTheYear with a #SolarEclipse2020. But don’t watch it directly. If you don’t have instruments let the TV channels show it to you. pic.twitter.com/7ZJUumibT0 — SirKa💤m (@SirKazam) June 21, 2020

Gorgeous View

Beautiful

Not much sunset tonight due to clouds but the solstice is special. Always bittersweet cause the days start getting shorter again after today. #longestdayoftheyear #SummerSolstice2020 Nite @alexjzucker pic.twitter.com/YRU7y39cBf — jules (@julimsw_juli) June 21, 2020

The Sun Rises!

Missing the Beach?

Look at the Sky!!!

Ready to Hit the Pool?

Happy Summer Solstice

Now since it is summer season, it is time for you to head to the local pool or beaches, following social distancing guidelines or decorate your backward for BBQ specials at the warm nights. Above all, do not forget to keep yourself hydrated during the season. Happy Summer, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).