Happy Summer Solstice! Yes, we know we are still a day away from marking the beginning of the summers in the northern hemisphere. June 21 marks the day of summer solstice 2020, the onset of the summer season. And to spread the warmth and cheer of the season change, people send across beautiful messages, images and greetings to their friends and family. If you are looking for happy summer of 2020 messages, you have to search no more. In here, we have made a special collection of Summer solstice messages, images, wallpapers, greetings and quotes all for free download. You can select the ones that you like and share them via Facebook, Instagram or even WhatsApp. Search engine Google also marked the onset of the summer with fresh vibes in a beautiful doodle today.

June 21 marks the day of the Summer solstice for those living in the northern hemisphere. The sun takes the longest path through the sky, therefore its the day with the most daylight. When the summer solstice happens in the Northern Hemisphere, the North Pole is tilted about 23.4° toward the Sun and the earth also moves in an elliptical orbit to the sun. So for those living in the southern hemisphere, it is the day with shortest daylight, the winter solstice. Summer solstice is marked as midsummer with many celebrations in different cultures. And no celebration is complete without sending out good wishes. Here, we have got you a beautiful collection of Happy Summer Solstice messages, images, greetings, and quotes all for free download. Happy Summer 2020 Wishes! Netizens Flood Twitter Timeline With Beautiful Pics Enjoying the Bliss of Nature as They Gear Up for the Warmest Season.

Summer Solstice

Message Reads: Let’s Welcome the Summer Days and May They Spread Sunshine in Your Life. Happy Summer Solstice!

Summer Solstice 2020 wishes

Message Reads: Wishing You a Great Start of the Summer Season on the Longest Day of the Year. Happy Summer Solstice!

Summer Solstice 2020 images

Message Reads: May You All Enjoy the Longest Day of the Year Today With Smiles and Sunshine. Happy Summer Solstice!

Summer Solstice

Message Reads: Wishing You a Fulfilling Season Bringing Light in Your Life. Happy Summer Solstice!

Happy Summer Solstice 2020 wishes

Message Reads: The Warm Weather Has Arrived. May We Have More Bright Days to Come. Happy Summer Solstice!

Happy Summer GIFS

We hope the above messages, images, greetings and quotes help you to send out fresh and positive vibes of the beginning of summer. We get it, that not all of you can celebrate together as we are in midst of a pandemic. But lift up the spirits by sending across these beautiful greetings of Summer 2020!

