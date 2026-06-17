Telegram Ban Memes and Funny Jokes Go Viral After Govt's Action To Curb NEET Paper Leak

The Indian government’s temporary restriction on Telegram access until 22 June 2026 has triggered a wave of light-hearted memes and jokes across social media platforms. Imposed ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the measure aims to curb potential misuse for sharing exam-related misinformation and maintain the integrity of this crucial national test. While the decision has sparked practical discussions, netizens have responded with their signature humour.

One of the user shared on X, "India blocked telegram app till 22 June to prevent Re-NEET paper leak" and shared funny video on the situation. A different user posted that movie and series lovers would disagree with the Telegram ban in India. A different user on X shared an image saying that government was trying to attend the paper leak problem with smaller fixes. Besides X, Meta's Instagram was also flooded with the whole situation. What Is BGP Hijacking? Pavel Durov Accuses Reliance of Using This Routing Exploit Against Telegram.

Instagram Funny Meme on Telegram Ban in India, Paper Leak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by political banda (@world2political)

Telegram Ban in India Instagram Funny Meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by political banda (@world2political)

Telegram Ban Memes and Funny Jokes on Instagram

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BJP Stopping Paper Leaks by Banning Telegram, X User Shares Picture

BJP stopping paper leaks by banning Telegram. pic.twitter.com/5uttzUYaCq — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@ImHydro45) June 16, 2026

Telegram Blocked in India Till June 22 to Prevent Re-NEET Paper Leak

India blocked "telegram" app till 22 June to prevent Re-NEET paper leak 🚨 meanwhile leakers : pic.twitter.com/wjIE1paBIP — NITESH (@Nitesh805181) June 16, 2026

Government Planning to Ban Telegram, Movie/Series Lovers Won't Like It'

Indian Government planning to Ban Telegram Movie & Series Lovers now ~ No, No, No, No... pic.twitter.com/qEdrwTbolP — 𝙑𝙖𝙡𝙪𝘽𝙤𝙮 (@ValuBoy) June 16, 2026

One of the user said shared video of Abhishek Upmanyu mocking the situation of Telegram ban in India. Another video showed how Modi government was dealing with paper leak issue in funny way. While a different user shared kids karate video to highlight the government taking down paper leak mafia.

Users are sharing witty takes on suddenly losing access to their favourite study groups, coaching notes, and entertainment channels. Popular jokes revolve around the sudden surge in VPN downloads, with many quipping that “VPNs are the real winners” of the situation. Others humorously suggested that exam leaks might simply migrate to other platforms, comparing it to students adapting quickly to new study methods.

One widely circulated meme shows a student dramatically mourning the “end of free notes era,” while another jokes about shifting entire coaching material to GitHub or Instagram. Creative edits and relatable skits highlight the ban’s impact on daily digital habits in a playful manner, turning a serious policy into a source of collective amusement for millions.

Telegram Ban Affected 150 Million Users in India

The ban has affected over 150 million Indian users, but the community’s ability to find humour in the disruption has kept spirits high. Many appreciate the government’s intent to ensure a fair examination process while laughing at the everyday inconveniences. Comments like “Ab Insta pe honge notes” and creative puns about “dukh ka mahaul” in student groups have gone viral. Telegram Ban in India: Messaging Platform Founder Pavel Durav Criticises Indian Government Over Temporary Ban, Says the Leaks Just Moved to Other Apps.

This outpouring of memes reflects the resilience and wit of Indian internet users. As the re-examination approaches on 21 June, the light-hearted content continues to entertain, reminding everyone of the power of humour during temporary digital adjustments. The episode also highlights how quickly online communities adapt and bond over shared experiences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).