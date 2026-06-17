What Is BGP Hijacking? Pavel Durov Accuses Reliance of Using This Routing Exploit Against Telegram

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has accused Indian telecom major Reliance of sabotaging global access to the messaging app through BGP hijacking, a powerful internet routing exploit. The alleged interference has affected millions of users outside India, including in the UAE.

What is BGP Hijacking?

Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) serves as the internet’s core routing system, directing data traffic between different networks worldwide. BGP hijacking, also known as prefix hijacking or route hijacking, occurs when an autonomous system (AS) falsely announces ownership of IP address ranges it does not control. Because BGP relies on a trust based model without robust default authentication, other networks may accept these misleading announcements. This can result in traffic being rerouted, slowed down, or entirely blackholed. Telegram Ban in India: Messaging Platform Founder Pavel Durav Criticises Indian Government Over Temporary Ban, Says the Leaks Just Moved to Other Apps.

Reliance Sabotaging Access to Telegram via BGP Hacking

Indian telecom Reliance is sabotaging access to Telegram for millions of users OUTSIDE India (including the UAE) via a rogue method called BGP hijacking. The sabotage seems intentional, as Reliance has ignored multiple reports. This may be part of a competitive war, as… — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026

Durov claimed that Reliance’s AS18101 issued unauthorised BGP announcements targeting Telegram’s routes, causing widespread disruption. He described the action as intentional sabotage, noting that multiple reports were ignored. The Telegram CEO suggested it may stem from competitive pressures, pointing to Reliance’s partial ties to Meta, the parent company of rival WhatsApp.

Network experts have confirmed invalid route announcements from Reliance Communications (RCom), though some view it as a possible misconfiguration rather than deliberate malice. Durov urged global network operators to reject these unauthorised announcements from AS18101 to restore stable access.

This incident highlights critical vulnerabilities in the internet’s foundational infrastructure. It also coincides with ongoing tensions in India, where Telegram faces scrutiny over exam leaks and misinformation. The episode raises broader concerns about corporate influence, digital competition, and the need for stronger routing security measures such as Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI). Pavel Durov Says Telegram Deleted Hundreds of Exam Scam Channels Before India Ban, Calls Restriction ‘A Mistake’.

As investigations continue, affected users are increasingly relying on VPNs. The controversy underscores the fragile balance between national interests, business rivalry, and open global internet access.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).