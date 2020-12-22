Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn's mistress is caught in a sort of royal 'revenge porn' as nude pictures of her are being sent to anti-monarchy activists. Enemies of the King are sharing naked photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, his mistress online. More than 1,000 sexually explicit pictures of the mistress are sent to the critics of the Royal family. While some have connected this leak to the rivalry between Sineenat and King Vajiralongkorn's wife Queen Suthida.

Some of the pictures of Ms Sineenat also known as Koi are said to be taken by herself and are between 2012 and 2014. There are revealing shots, topless pictures and dressed in skimpy nightwear. As per reported by Times UK, over 1,400 pictures were sent to British journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall and Thai academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun. Both of them have been critical of the monarchy in Thailand. Mr Marshall took to Facebook to talk about the issue and present his side on it. He called it a probable leak in "an effort to sabotage her return as Vajiralongkorn's consort."

Check His Facebook Post:

This nude photo controversy comes at a time as she returned from prison after being jailed last year. She was given back her royal titles. Sineenat, also known as Koi Wongvajirapakdi, was gifted the title of royal consort on the king's 67th birthday last July. This was nearly a century later that a King took a consort after marrying Suthida, former bodyguard last year. The reason behind this leak remains unclear but it is likely to cause some turmoil in the royal family.

