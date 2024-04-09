Mumbai, April 9: In a shocking incident, a Bengaluru-based woman lawyer was subjected to a "FedEx scam" by individuals posing as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The victim was coerced into transferring a total of Rs 14.7 lakh under the pretence of clearing her name from fabricated charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

According to The Times of India report, the ordeal began on April 3 when the victim received a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Mumbai police staffer, who falsely informed her that a package containing narcotics had been shipped to her from Thailand. The call was then transferred to another accomplice, alleging to be a CBI official, who intimidated the woman into complying with their demands.

Woman Forced to Strip, Duped of Rs 15 Lakh

Under the guise of conducting 'narcotic tests,' the scammers forced the woman to disrobe in front of a webcam and threatened to release the footage on the dark web unless she paid them. After enduring 36 hours of manipulation and threats, the victim approached the police, leading to the registration of a case under various sections of the Information Technology Act, as well as for extortion and cheating.

FedEx Issues Statement

FedEx has since issued a statement denying any involvement in seeking personal information through courier services and has urged customers to report any such fraudulent activities to the authorities.

Last week, a 43-year-old woman from Bengaluru fell prey to a scam, losing more than Rs 86,000 while trying to book tickets for an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. The woman wanted to book around 20 tickets for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match.

She opted to book them from a Facebook page and is said to have transferred thousands of rupees in a series of transactions to the scammer before realising she would not get the tickets after all.

