The Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral Video Trap: Fact Check

A new and confusing viral trend has taken over TikTok and X (Twitter) in Indonesia this week. Netizens are frantically searching for the "Video Viral Teh Pucuk Durasi 17 Menit" (Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral Video).

The trend suggests that a scandalous leaked video involving the popular tea brand "Teh Pucuk Harum" exists. While the name seems random, our investigation has uncovered the specific visual trigger behind the trend, while confirming that the "Full 17-Minute" links are a "Ghost File" scam designed to distribute malware. Also Read: Winda Can 'Botol Parfum' Viral Video: Why Clicking the 'Penjual Es' Link is Dangerous.

Here is the breakdown of the "Teh Pucuk" viral trap.

The Claim: A "17-Minute" Scandal

The Rumour: A video, allegedly 17 minutes long (or sometimes labelled as 1 minute 50 seconds), is circulating online. It is rumoured to involve inappropriate acts.

The "Teh Pucuk" Connection: Unlike other scams that use random keywords, this trend is named after a specific visual detail in the footage.

The Reality: While short clips or screenshots exist, the "Full 17-Minute" version being promoted via links is a dangerous trap.

Why is The Video called "Teh Pucuk 17 Menit"?

The name is not a code; it is a literal description of the footage.

The Visual Evidence: In the widely circulating short clip (and associated screenshots), a woman is seen sitting on a bed. The defining feature of the video is that she is seen sipping or drinking from a bottle of "Teh Pucuk Harum" (a popular Indonesian jasmine tea drink).

The Identifier: Because the faces are often obscured or unknown, netizens latched onto the most recognisable brand in the frame, the tea bottle, to label the file. This phenomenon is similar to the "Kebaya Merah" (Red Kebaya) case, where the outfit defined the scandal. Also Read: KKN Lombok Timur '13 Minutes and 17 Seconds' Viral Video: Facts & News Update.

The Fact Check on 'Teh Pucuk 17 Menit Viral Video': SCAM & MALWARE ALERT

Despite the existence of a short clip or screenshot, cybersecurity experts have flagged the search for the "Full Version" as a Phishing Trap.

The "Ghost File" Strategy: Scammers have taken the short clip of the woman drinking the tea and attached a fake duration (17 minutes) to it. This specific number creates a "curiosity gap," making users believe there is a much longer, uncensored version hidden behind a link.

Phishing: Links promising the "Teh Pucuk Full Video" often lead to fake social media login pages designed to steal your passwords.

Adware/Gambling: Many users report being redirected to online gambling sites (Judol) or pages that flood their phones with pop-up ads.

Malware: Some "Download" buttons on these sites can install hidden spyware on Android devices.

The Teh Pucuk Bottle is Real, The "17 Minutes" is a Trap

The viral name comes from a real clip of a woman drinking Teh Pucuk, but the links promising a "17-minute full movie" are scams. Teh Pucuk Viral TikTok Trend 2026: How to Make an FYP-Ready Video.

Verdict: MISLEADING / SCAM TRAP, do not click any links on Twitter or Telegram claiming to have this video. You are likely being lured into a malware site using the screenshot of the tea bottle as bait.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : The links promising 17-minute full video of girl with Teh Pucuk Conclusion : MISLEADING / SCAM TRAP, do not click any links on Twitter or Telegram claiming to have this video. You are likely being lured into a malware site using the screenshot of the tea bottle as bait. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).