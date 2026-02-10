The recent viral controversy surrounding Winda Can, a popular Indonesian juice seller, centres on alleged private footage that sharply contradicts her modest public persona. Reports indicate that the leaked video, often searched under keywords like "Winda Can botol parfum" (Winda Can perfume bottle), depicts the creator in a bathroom setting engaging in suggestive acts with a perfume bottle. This accidental leak or unauthorised release of such private content has triggered a massive wave of curiosity on platforms like Instagram, TikTok and X (Twitter).

Based on recent reports, here is the breakdown of who Winda Can is and why she is trending:

Who is Winda Can?

Profession: She is a Mango juice seller (Winda Can Penjual Jus Mangga) who gained popularity on Instagram and TikTok for sharing daily vlogs of her selling drinks. Reports suggest her stall is located in the Duren Sawit area of East Jakarta.

Online Persona: She is known for her polite demeanour and for wearing a hijab, though she often wears tight-fitting clothing, which has been a point of discussion among netizens even before the viral incident.

Identity: Her real name is reported to be Winda Sari Safitri.

Why is Winda Can Viral? (The Alleged Leaked Video)

The term "blunder" in the viral captions refers to the accidental or unauthorised release of private content that contrasts sharply with her public image.

The Leaked Video: She became a trending topic after a personal video, allegedly a 7-minute, 45-second (7 menit 45 detik video) was leaked online. The video reportedly depicts her in an intimate bathroom and bedroom setting, engaging in suggestive acts with a perfume bottle. The authenticity of the video is highly doubtful, given the recent cases where AI-generated leak videos are trending. From Alina Amir 4:47 New Video to Arohi Mim 3 Minutes 24 Second Viral Link: How to Spot AI?

Public Reaction: The video caused a stir because it contradicted her modest, hijab-wearing public persona. This discrepancy led to a massive spike in searches for "Winda Can Penjual Es Viral", "Winda Can Penjual Jus Mangga" and "botol parfum" (perfume bottle) on platforms like TikTok and X (Twitter).

Aftermath: Following the leak, Winda Can reportedly set her social media accounts to private. As of now, she has not issued an official clarification regarding the video.

Winda Can Deleted Instagram Page @windaa_cann

However, cybersecurity experts warn that this curiosity is being weaponised. The "Download Full Video" links circulating on Instagram, Telegram and Twitter are largely phishing traps. Instead of the alleged 7-minute, 45-second video clip, these links often redirect users to fake login pages designed to steal social media credentials or sites that auto-download malware, mirroring the same dangerous "bait-and-switch" tactics seen in recent global viral scams.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).