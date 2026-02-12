While the internet is buzzing with the "Winda Can" and "Zyan Cabrera" scams, a new localised viral trend has emerged in Indonesia. Reports from legitimate news sources are covering a viral scandal involving a "Ketua KKN" (Chairperson of a Student Community Service group) in East Lombok (Lombok Timur). For the unversed, Kuliah Kerja Nyata (KKN), or Student Study Service, is a mandatory community service program in Indonesian higher education where students use their academic knowledge to help solve real-world problems in rural areas.

Social media posts claim that a 13-minute 'KKN Lombok Viral Video' (specifically 13 minutes and 17 seconds or 13 menit 17 detik) illicit video of the student leader has been leaked.

Here is the breakdown of what is actually happening, based on police and university statements.

The Claim: The "KKN Lombok Viral Video" Scandal

The Narrative: A video allegedly showing a male student (identified as the "Ketua KKN" or group leader) and a female student in an intimate situation is circulating online. The video is said to be recorded in a "KKN Posko" (community service post/rented house) in East Lombok.

The Specifics: The viral video is rumoured to be 13 minutes and 17 seconds long, showing a couple on a bed with red floral sheets.

The Status: The KKN program in that specific village reportedly ended on February 5, 2026, and the students have already returned to their campus.

Official Fact Check: Is the KKN Lombok Viral Video Real?

Village Head's Statement: The local Village Head confirmed that the male student mentioned in the rumours did serve as the KKN Chairperson in their village. However, he stated he knows nothing about the video's creation or if it actually happened there.

University's Clarification (HOAX ALERT): The university (Kampus) involved has investigated the footage. They stated that the face of the female in the viral video does not match the student in question.

Verdict: While there may be rumours of inappropriate behaviour, the specific "13-minute video" currently circulating is likely unrelated footage (a "Context Hijack") being used to smear the students or drive traffic.

Police Action on KKN Lombok Viral Video Leak

The Investigation: The East Lombok Police (Polres Lombok Timur) have officially intervened. Kasi Humas (Public Relations Head) AKP Nicolas Osman confirmed that the police are conducting a cyber-investigation to trace the source of the video and the accounts spreading it.

The Goal: They are determining if the video is authentic or a fabrication (using old footage) and are looking to charge those spreading false information under the ITE Law (UU ITE).

The Cyber Warning: The "13-Minute" Viral Video Link Trap

This case has all the hallmarks of the viral scams we have discussed previously:

Specific Timestamp: The insistence on "13 minutes" (or 13:17) is a major red flag.

The insistence on "13 minutes" (or 13:17) is a major red flag. Malicious Links: Because the university has flagged the video as likely fake/unrelated, the "Download Full 13 Minute Video" links circulating on Twitter and Telegram are highly likely to be Phishing or Malware traps.

Summary of KKN Lombok Timur Viral Video Case

Feature Details Viral Subject "Ketua KKN" (Student Leader) in East Lombok Claimed Video 13 Minutes 17 Seconds (Intimate footage) University Statement HOAX / Mismatch. The female face does not match the student. Police Action Under Investigation by Polres Lombok Timur. The Danger Links claiming to be the "Full Video" are likely scams.

The Recent 'Specific Timestamp' Viral Video Scam Epidemic in South Asia

The sudden emergence of the "13-minute 17-second" KKN video is not an isolated incident; it follows a highly specific pattern of cyber-scams currently sweeping across South Asia and Southeast Asia. From 'Gold Medalist' Zyan Cabrera to '19 Minute 34 Second' Payal Gaming Viral Videos: Asian Female Influencers Used as Bait.

Cyber-crime syndicates in the region have adopted a "Specific Timestamp" strategy to trick users. Instead of simply claiming a "full video" exists, they attach a precise duration to the file to make it appear authentic and unedited.

Recent Examples of This Franchised Viral Video Scam Model Include:

In the KKN Lombok Timur case, the specific mention of "13 minutes and 17 seconds" acts as a psychological trigger. It convinces the user that a real, raw file exists, overcoming their scepticism and driving them to click dangerous links on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Twitter.

The KKN Lombok Timur case is a volatile mix of real local gossip and a coordinated digital hoax. While the students were real and present in the village, the "13-minute video" links being shared are likely fake or unrelated footage attached to their names to create a scandal.

Safety Warning: The police are actively hunting the distributors of this content under the ITE Law. Do not click the links. The specific timestamp is a hallmark of the bot network, and the links are highly likely to lead to malware or phishing sites rather than any real video.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).