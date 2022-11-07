Mumbai, November 7: In what can be termed as predictions for the near future, a time traveller has said claimed that the US Navy will come into contact with aliens this month. The time traveller who comes from the 'year 3000' and also claims himself as 'TimeTraveller3000' on TikTok has become the talk of the town after many of his predictions about the future have turned out to to be true.

According to a report in the Mirrror.Co.UK, the time traveller has said that three major events will take place over the next few months with the first one taking place very soon. In his first prediction, the traveller said that in November, the US Navy will have come in contact with UFOs. The time traveller also shared a video which features spooky clips with a scary background music. Interesting, the video has over 16,000 views. Baba Vanga's Prediction for 2023: From Alien Attack to Solar Storm; 5 Terrifying Prophecies By The Famous Blind Mystic That Point To The End of The World.

In the video, the traveller says, "In November 2022 the US Navy will come into contact with UFOs from the ocean" In a separate prediction, the traveller claimed that in January 2023, former US President Donald Trump will announce his plans to run for the US Presidential Elections in 2024". Talking further about his predictions, the traveller claimed that United State's Kansas will be hit by a F5 tornado.

Reportedly, the shocking incident is likely to take place in in February 2023 which will result in hundreds of death, the traveller claimed. While many users have been taken a back by the time traveller's predictions, a user asked, "Why is it always the US that find these things out first and not other countries," while another user asked, "Who wins the 2024 election?" Psychic Baba Vanga's 2 Out of 6 Chilling Predictions for 2022 Come True! Know What Are the Other Fearsome Prophesies By The Blind Mystic.

As per reports, the time traveller, who has over 11,000 followers on TikTok also claimed that a new deadly virus outbreak will take place in Antarctica in the next month. Interestingly, 'Time Traveller 3000' is a published author, who has an e-book which exposes the U.S. Government's association with time travel. The book also reveals their alleged contact with highly intelligent species.

